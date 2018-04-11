RERA sends notices to 300 promoters for failing to update projects

By Accommodation Times Bureau

INDORE

Over 300 notices are been sent by Madhya Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority to promoters/builders for failing to update the status of the projects with the state regulator website.

“Our main focus is now to keep an eye on a quarterly update of the projects on the website if anyone fails to do to so we will send notices and take action”, MP RERA chairman Anthony de Sa said.

He added that RERA has already sent over 300 notices to promoters/builders for failing to update their respective projects.

As per the rules, every quarter all the registered projects need to be updated on the website.

“Several builders are not able to update the details due to lack of proper knowledge and infrastructure mainly at small places,” Arun Nair, a builder and member of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI) said.

“It is mandatory for all registered projects to update in every three months. At small centres, builders may not be fully aware but in cities like Indore and Bhopal, people have full knowledge of all the mandatory norms,” said a senior official of MP RERA.

Chairman said that those who have still not registered their projects with the authority we are sending them notices.

As per the data available on the MP RERA website, over 1,700 projects are been registered and whereas 22 projects are unregistered.