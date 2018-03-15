Residential Project of the Year Pune: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Residential Project of the Year Pune was awarded to HIGH MONT, Hinjewadi, Pune, the exclusive project by Mittal Brothers Pvt. Ltd. On behalf of Dilip Mittal, Director of Mittal Brothers Pvt Ltd., Mr. Pavan Mittal, Director of Mittal Brothers Pvt. Ltd. received the award from Miss Shweta Shalini and Hiranadani ji.

Highmont is close to nature yet not far away from the best the city has to offer. It is well-connected and easily accessible, it is located in the heart of Pune’s largest IT HUB. The project is endowed with professional sports facilities that encourage an active lifestyle. The homes are aesthetically laid with an aim to optimally utilise scenic surroundings.

Mittal Brothers Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune based organization that has been actively engaged in the construction and development of various residential and commercial projects since the last four decades. It also extends its expertise in planning, strategizing, designing, building services, costing, legal, project management and turnkey projects for our esteemed clients.