Residential Project of the year, Thane: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Residential Project of the year – Thane was awarded to ‘Dosti Desire’ the exclusive project by Dosti Realty Ltd., on behalf of Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and MD of Dosti Realty Ltd., Mr Nitin Nagpal, CMO of Dosti Realty Ltd., received the award from Dr. Hiranjan Hiranandani, Ajay Desai and Advocate Vinod Sampat.

The project ‘Dosti Desire’ provides ,1 BHK, 2 BHK Optima, 2 BHK Prima & 3 BHK Optima Homes, The 25 acres reserved by TMC for proposed public park opposite Dosti Desire. Dosti Desire include a gymnasium, Library/ Yoga Room, Table Tennis, Pool, etc. It has also sold 150+ Homes.