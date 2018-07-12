Revenue Courts to go online

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Revenue Minister, Sukhbinder Singh on Wednesday launched a pilot project of Revenue Court Management System (RCMS) in the revenue courts of Amloh (Fatehgarh sahib) through video conferencing from Chandigarh.

The system is integrated with land records. Under this system during the filing of a case reference will be made in ”Remarks” Column of Jamabandi.

Sarkaria said besides the digital property registration in the state, the department has already launched a ‘Digital Mapping’ pilot project to demarcate land boundaries in two villages — Mundi Kharar and Harlalpur — of SAS Nagar (Mohali). This project will help landowners to find their lands easily. He further said that the ‘Tatkal’ system of appointment would also be launched soon.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner said they would be uploading details of 7 new cases on the first day of the system launch.

“If the pilot project is a success it will be launched across the state,” Mahajan said.

According to a spokesman, once a case is filed the system will capture the details of properties along with Petitioners and Respondents. It will automatically generate date-wise cause-list of different courts and interim orders and final judgments will also be uploaded.

Besides generation of summoning notices, the system enables all stakeholders to get SMS Alert. They can check the status of their case anytime. It also shows the backlog of cases in revenue courts.