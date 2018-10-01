Revenue Dept Decides To Incorporate Email, Contact, Aadhar Number Of Property Owners

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Taking another major leap in providing hassle-free services in a transparent manner, the Punjab Revenue Department has decided to incorporate the email address, contact number and Aadhar number of property owners in the Record of Rights (Jamabandi). This will come as a boon to NRIs and Central Government employees, who are residing outside the state.

Giving this information Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said the government would charge Rs 1,000 for the facility. “This would safeguard the ownership rights of the people and would also make them feel secure from fraudulent sale of their property by swindlers. He said under the stewardship of the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh the State Government is taking people-friendly decisions”, he added.

The fear of losing their land due to fraudulent means had become a nightmare for NRIs. But this facility would put a full-stop on fraud, forgery and cheating in property sale-purchase as the e-mail and telephone number would be available in the Revenue Record, which would facilitate the genuine buyers/sellers in contacting each other personally and it would also be a boon for the State Exchequer.

The Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue M.P. Singh said this facility would also make the procedure of summoning of parties in partition/Girdawari cases and even in civil or criminal cases very easy as the summons can be served directly to the party concerned through e-mail or SMS or Telephone call.

Notably, the Revenue Officers/Courts mostly feel helpless as the proper addresses of the co-sharers of the property, to be summoned in Revenue Court Cases, are not available and sometimes because of the vested interests of the private parties, they usually hesitate to provide complete and proper addresses of the other co-sharers. This ultimately becomes the main cause for the delay in the partition and other civil cases, it added.