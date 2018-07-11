Road and Highway authority approves Rs 348 Cr under CRF scheme

tmentBy Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has accorded administrative approval amounting to Rs 348 crore under the Central Road Funds (CRF) scheme during the current financial year for widening and strengthening of four roads measuring 132.49 kilometres in Haryana.

While stating this here today, a spokesman of Public Works (Building and Roads) Department said that a sum of Rs 175 crore has been approved for the four laning of Karnal-Kaithal-Khanauri road (State Highway-08).

