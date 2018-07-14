Roads constructed under Bharatmala in AP worth Rs 44k Cr

NEW DELHI

NEW DELHI

Under Bharatmala project, about 2,520 Km of roads amounting to Rs 44 thousand crores has been envisaged in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Saturday.

Details of  Bharatmala Roads is as under:

A.   Under Economic Corridor
  Length 

(in Km.)

 Status
Madanapalli  –Pileru  Section of NH-71 54.86 DPR in progress
Pileru – Cherlopalli Section of NH-71 50.94 DPR in progress
Renigunta to Poyya section of NH-71 55.2 DPR in progress
Kadapa – Renigunta (NH-40) (Chennai – Puttur – Kadapa – Nandyal – Kurnool) 138 DPR in progress
AP / KN Border – Alur – Adoni section of Hasan – Raichur 83.89 DPR in progress
Visakhapatnam – Raipur Section:

Developmental works of NH-26 from Ondarangi –  Vizianagaramin  the state of Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam – Raipur section).

 70 DPR in progress
Sub Total 247.00  
B. Under Inter Corridor Routes    
Mydukur – Badvel section of NH – 67 41 DPR in progress
Badvel – Nellore 106.77 DPR in progress
Sub Total 147.77  
C. Under NHAI / NH (O)    
DPR for upgradation of the highway starting from junction with NH-44 at Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Two / Four lanes with paved shoulder configuration (Pkg-I & II) 139.00 DPR in progress
Two lane with paved shoulder of Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D (Pkg-III) (Bugga to Kaipa) 57.400 Bids Invited
Two lane with paved shoulder of Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D (Pkg-IV) (Kaipa to Giddalur) 77.569 Bids Invited
DPR for upgradation of the highway starting Giddalur to Guntur of NH 544D (Vinukonda – Guntur) in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Two / Four lane with paved shoulder configuration 83.00 DPR in progress
DPR for Upgradation of Kurnool – Dornala section of NH-340C to Two/Four lane with paved shoulder configuration 124.15 DPR in progress
Sub Total 481.119  
D. Ring Roads    
6-laning of Chilakaluripet Bypass on NH-16 under NHDP Phase-V on BOT(Toll) 16.384 DPR in progress
Feasibility Study Report for Construction of Outer Ring Road around Vijayawada – Guntur – Tenali Urban Agglomeration in the States of Andhra Pradesh on Green Field Alignment under NHDP Phase-VII 189 DPR in progress
Sub Total 205.384  
E Costal Roads    
Kathipudi – Ongole stretch of NH-216 (2l+PS/4L) 363 Work in progress in 9 packages
Sub Total 363  
F  Residual Works in NHDP    
Davulapally – Markapuram – Vagampalli – Dornala and Penchalkona – Yerpedu section of NH 565 (2L+PS) (Implemented in 4 packages) 287 Work completed
Mydukur – Nellore section of NH-67 (Implemented in 3 packages) (2L+PS) 149.5 Work completed
Ibrahimpatnam – Chandragudem and Chandragudem-A.P Telangana border section of NH 221 (Implemented in 2 packages) (2L+PS) 70.3 Work completed
Dornala – Penchalakona section of Nh-565 (2L+PS) 42 Work in progress
Karnataka/AP Border-Gooty section of NH-67 (4L) 57 Work in progress
Nagarjunsagar Dam- Davulpally section of NH-565 47 DPR complete
Davulpally reserve forest section of NH-565 22 DPR in progress
Sub Total 674.8  
G Connectivity of Backward districts and Religious and Tourist centres    
Malkangiri on NH 326-  Chintapalle-Naripattanam – Waddai – Chodavaram-Sabbavaram&Narsipatnam – Tuni section 280 DPR in progress
Route starting from NH-565 Gotlagattu – Podile – Uppalapadu – Chimakurti – Ongole on NH-16. 107 DPR in progress
Sub Total 387  

 





