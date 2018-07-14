Roads constructed under Bharatmala in AP worth Rs 44k Cr

By Accommodation Times Bureau
NEW DELHI
Under Bharatmala project, about 2,520 Km of roads amounting to Rs 44 thousand crores has been envisaged in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Saturday.
Details of Bharatmala Roads is as under:
|A. Under Economic Corridor
|Length
(in Km.)
|Status
|Madanapalli –Pileru Section of NH-71
|54.86
|DPR in progress
|Pileru – Cherlopalli Section of NH-71
|50.94
|DPR in progress
|Renigunta to Poyya section of NH-71
|55.2
|DPR in progress
|Kadapa – Renigunta (NH-40) (Chennai – Puttur – Kadapa – Nandyal – Kurnool)
|138
|DPR in progress
|AP / KN Border – Alur – Adoni section of Hasan – Raichur
|83.89
|DPR in progress
|Visakhapatnam – Raipur Section:
Developmental works of NH-26 from Ondarangi – Vizianagaramin the state of Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam – Raipur section).
|70
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|247.00
|B. Under Inter Corridor Routes
|Mydukur – Badvel section of NH – 67
|41
|DPR in progress
|Badvel – Nellore
|106.77
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|147.77
|C. Under NHAI / NH (O)
|DPR for upgradation of the highway starting from junction with NH-44 at Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Two / Four lanes with paved shoulder configuration (Pkg-I & II)
|139.00
|DPR in progress
|Two lane with paved shoulder of Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D (Pkg-III) (Bugga to Kaipa)
|57.400
|Bids Invited
|Two lane with paved shoulder of Anantapur – Giddalur of NH 544D (Pkg-IV) (Kaipa to Giddalur)
|77.569
|Bids Invited
|DPR for upgradation of the highway starting Giddalur to Guntur of NH 544D (Vinukonda – Guntur) in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Two / Four lane with paved shoulder configuration
|83.00
|DPR in progress
|DPR for Upgradation of Kurnool – Dornala section of NH-340C to Two/Four lane with paved shoulder configuration
|124.15
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|481.119
|D. Ring Roads
|6-laning of Chilakaluripet Bypass on NH-16 under NHDP Phase-V on BOT(Toll)
|16.384
|DPR in progress
|Feasibility Study Report for Construction of Outer Ring Road around Vijayawada – Guntur – Tenali Urban Agglomeration in the States of Andhra Pradesh on Green Field Alignment under NHDP Phase-VII
|189
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|205.384
|E Costal Roads
|Kathipudi – Ongole stretch of NH-216 (2l+PS/4L)
|363
|Work in progress in 9 packages
|Sub Total
|363
|F Residual Works in NHDP
|Davulapally – Markapuram – Vagampalli – Dornala and Penchalkona – Yerpedu section of NH 565 (2L+PS) (Implemented in 4 packages)
|287
|Work completed
|Mydukur – Nellore section of NH-67 (Implemented in 3 packages) (2L+PS)
|149.5
|Work completed
|Ibrahimpatnam – Chandragudem and Chandragudem-A.P Telangana border section of NH 221 (Implemented in 2 packages) (2L+PS)
|70.3
|Work completed
|Dornala – Penchalakona section of Nh-565 (2L+PS)
|42
|Work in progress
|Karnataka/AP Border-Gooty section of NH-67 (4L)
|57
|Work in progress
|Nagarjunsagar Dam- Davulpally section of NH-565
|47
|DPR complete
|Davulpally reserve forest section of NH-565
|22
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|674.8
|G Connectivity of Backward districts and Religious and Tourist centres
|Malkangiri on NH 326- Chintapalle-Naripattanam – Waddai – Chodavaram-Sabbavaram&Narsipatnam – Tuni section
|280
|DPR in progress
|Route starting from NH-565 Gotlagattu – Podile – Uppalapadu – Chimakurti – Ongole on NH-16.
|107
|DPR in progress
|Sub Total
|387