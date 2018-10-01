Rustomjee Elements receives yet another milestone

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

Leading Real Estate developer, Rustomjee Group’s flagship luxury development Elements Off Juhu Circle has completed yet another unique milestone. The project has received its Occupation

Certificate (OC) for its G Wing and had earlier received OC for other 5 of its prominent wings – A, B, D, E and F. The G Wing comprises of limited 3BHK Garden view residences starting at Rs 11.99 Cr. Rustomjee Elements continues to be one of the most sought after and largest gated community in the suburban Mumbai.

An Artistic Marvel – Rustomjee Elements

Spread over 3 acres of continuous land, Rustomjee Elements is an exclusive and landmark gated community Off Juhu Circle. This bespoke development has over time attracted the attention of the creme de la crème of the society. In addition to being located in Mumbai’s glamour district and thriving neighbourhood with celebrities, Elements boasts of an exclusive gentry and high-end amenities. Thoughtfully designed to deliver unmatched luxury and style, it offers 3, 4 & 5 BHK Residences with ready amenities including 40,000 sq ft landscaped podium garden, Rooftop Lounge, Multipurpose Court, Fully equipped Fitness Centre, Indoor Games Room and the soon to be ready amenities include Spa, Toddler’s Play Zone, Infinity edge pool on the rooftop and many more.

Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group said, “With OC in place, we will be commencing the process for possession of homes shortly”.

The project’s neighbourhood of Juhu includes vast green spaces, beaches, high-street retail destinations, 5-star hospitality, world-class healthcare and renowned educational institutes in addition to being located a short drive away from the Airport.