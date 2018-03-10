Rustomjee launches E Tower Azziano in Thane

By Accommodation Times Bureau

THANE

A new tower, the E Tower, is being launched on Wednesday, at Azziano at the township of Rustomjee Urbania, Majiwada, Thane. The E Tower has exclusive 2BHK homes which are not only exquisitely designed but also have access to a plethora of amenities.

Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said “The E Tower at Rustomjee Urbania is an ode to the new trend of people seeking to upgrade their lifestyle. The 2BHK size has been planned in keeping with the demand of our clientele and is ideal for any family.”

The 36 storey tall E Tower provides 4 level parking and has an enviable view of the Yeoor Hills and Thane city. Moreover, it presents a perfect investment opportunity as not only are all the approvals in place but one can also save 2.5% on stamp duty as per special approvals from Thane municipal authorities.

In addition, those booking on or before 31st March 2018 can also avail of a Rs 2.5 lakh discount. These 2 BHK homes can be had at price points of Rs 1.46 crores (all inclusive) for a total area of 828 sq ft which includes 696 carpet area and 132 exclusive flat appurtenant areas. An exclusive 20:50:30 payment plan is also available, the release said.