RWAs and NGOs to be roped in to maintaining parks: Delhi Govt

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Government has expressed its inability to maintain all the 18,000 parks in the national capital. It further stated that it is mulling a scheme, where the government will take the assistance of residents’ welfare associations (RWA) and non-governmental mental organizations, to maintain the city parks.

A new scheme will soon be launched by the city government that will allow the local residents and NGOs to maintain the parks. The cost of the project will be borne by the Delhi Government, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Kejriwal while addressing a gathering of representatives of RWAs, market associations, NGOs at Indira Gandhi Stadium said, “The government alone cannot do everything. We have about 18000 parks in the city.

Last week, CM had a meeting with some RWA members, where as nearly 1,300 parks are been maintained by 250 RWAs, he added.