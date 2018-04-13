SAI estate consultants forays in luxury Holiday homes segment

By Accommodation Times Bureau

SHAHAPUR

Sai Estate Consultants, one of India’s first RERA complaint real estate consultants now forays into an Affordable Luxury holiday homes segment and has collaborated with St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures. Sai Estate Consultants has acquired the sales mandate for White Vilas located at Shahapur designed by Sussanne Khan. This project will offer open-air living spaces designed by celebrity Sussanne Khan, The Charcoal Project. SAI estate consultants do a credibility checklist before taking any developer on board which includes checking on the market credentials, financial strength, past delivery track record, capacity to manage multiple projects and project approvals as well as credibility to private equity firms.

Speaking on the acquisition Amit Wadhwani, Director Sai Estate Consultants says, “Growing in the potential micro markets in India has been a strategic mission for us as real estate consultants. With this partnership of growth, we have expanded our portfolio across the luxury villa segment in India.According to our research, the NRI’s prefer villas over apartments. Sai Estate consultants also aim to cater to international clients, NRI’s and expats with this particular project.”

Spread over 1.97 acres, the project has 43 units with spacious, naturally lit villas offering the incredible view of the Sahyadri on one side and a botanical garden on the other with smart amenities. These second vacation homes make a good investment for rent or just to unwind in the embrace of nature and escape the city life. Some of the features include a clubhouse, gym, community hall, rooftop lawn, a lounge area, a barbeque area and a swimming pool.

The project is located in Shahapur, at one of the village Kalamgaon.