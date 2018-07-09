SAI Estate Consultants wins mandate for Sanghvi Parrsssva Township

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Private Limited (SECCPL), a Maha RERA compliant real estate consultant acquired the sales mandate for one of the most desirable projects – Sanghvi Golden City, by Sanghvi Parrsssva Developers for their project located in Aatgoan-Shahpur.

Specialised realty consultants are essential for marketing townships and smart cities as they are aware of the green technology with their sustainable design-build features and landscaping that they can turn into a one-time selling point. They are also well versed with latest surveillance technology and accurately map local areas backed with strong research around the projects, which helps them assist clients with any queries on public spaces and amenities, such as pedestrian- and bike-friendly pathways, nearby hospitals, malls and railway/metro networks to providing information on shortcuts and sitting spaces for patrons.

A traditional individual channel partner does not have the bandwidth to cover big projects, such as townships and smart cities and have a thorough understanding of technology used in smart cities and townships, the release said.

As per the release, specialized consultants are aware of the concepts of smart homes, smart offices and smart stores, that have all converged into what we now call smart cities. SECCPL who has approximate 6,000 channel partners across Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai, domestic and international alliances to create a large network; not to eliminate the traditional property consultants but to include and incentivise them to push sales.

Amit Wadhwani, Managing Director Sai Estate ConsultantsChembur Private Limited (SECCPL) said, “With this partnership, we have expanded our competencies in the township and smart city space to help our clients. We are not just consultants, but partners of growth and want to genuinely help our developers in selling. Being a transformational consultant in the industry, SECCPL works with differentiated realty projects and plans to prudently reach out to upcoming locations in the vicinity of potential areas and select markets based on extensive research.”

The project offers township of 500 units spread over 20 acres land with abundant greenery. With 25 buildings of 4 storeys each, Sanghvi Golden City presents attractive, 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The project is in ready possession with full occupancy and Building Completion Certificate while.