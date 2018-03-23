SDMC razes 39 properties in Sainik Farms

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

In the past five months, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out a drive for the demolition of 39 unauthorised properties construction at Sainik Farms.

The action taken against properties was small in nature as this was mostly addition work done by the property owners, officials claimed.

Since 2001, there is a complete ban on construction activities and even entry of construction materials in Sainik Farms, as per directions of the Delhi High Court. The SDMC has the duty to keep a watch on it.

According to a senior official, “There is a complete ban on construction activities at Sainik Farms and we have been monitoring the area regularly. A few owners have raised the boundary wall or extended the property by constructing an additional room.”

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken several steps to keep a check on unauthorized construction, SMDC claimed.