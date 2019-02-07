Smartworks leases space in Delhi NCR to expand operations

By Accommodation Times Bureau
NEW DELHI:
Smartworks, a workspaces provider, today announced the leasing of two new facilities in Delhi NCR; one on Delhi-Noida Expressway and the other in Gurugram. The two new centres span more than 3 lakh sq.ft. in total with a combined seating capacity of 6500 seats, providing impetus to the company’s aggressive expansion plans. With these new spaces, Smartworks has increased its footprint in Delhi NCR to over 4 lakh sq.ft. spread across 6 centres.
The two facilities are already 40% pre-booked showing the robust demand for agile workspaces. The two new centres boast top-of-the-line global systems like productivity-driven and tech-enabled workspaces as well as biophilic architecture. Members also have the option of configuring office spaces to stimulate greater employee productivity and engagement, the company said in the statement.
“Since inception, we have already invested over USD 30 Mn in the business. This coupled with our focused strategy targeting the enterprise segment has resulted in us being the only profitable startup in this space in India. In addition, riding on our brand effect, developers have reached out to partner with us and in a process, we have locked in over 2 Mn sq.ft of built to suite facilities which will come up in 2 years . We have exceeded our internal targets and our very bullish of reaching our ambitious goal of setting-up 20 m sq ft of agile workspaces across India over the next few years,” said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.
“Delhi NCR is one of the leading metros where the office space dynamics are witnessing a shift. Several large enterprises who are focussed on reducing overall costs for office spaces prefer agile workspaces as it leads to cost savings of more than 15%-30% on an enterprise level. Gurugram and the Delhi-Noida Expressway are two of the most important business hubs in North India, with several large domestic and international firms, across sectors, either establishing or expanding their footprint here”, he added.
According to a recent report by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, in 2018, co-working players leased nearly 5 million sq ft of space. This is the highest ever annual leasing recorded for the co-working segment.