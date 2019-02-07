Smartworks leases space in Delhi NCR to expand operations

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI:

Smartworks, a workspaces provider, today announced the leasing of two new facilities in Delhi NCR; one on Delhi-Noida Expressway and the other in Gurugram. The two new centres span more than 3 lakh sq.ft. in total with a combined seating capacity of 6500 seats, providing impetus to the company’s aggressive expansion plans. With these new spaces, Smartworks has increased its footprint in Delhi NCR to over 4 lakh sq.ft. spread across 6 centres.

The two facilities are already 40% pre-booked showing the robust demand for agile workspaces. The two new centres boast top-of-the-line global systems like productivity-driven and tech-enabled workspaces as well as biophilic architecture. Members also have the option of configuring office spaces to stimulate greater employee productivity and engagement, the company said in the statement.