‘Society Redevelopment Under New DP 2034’ seminar to be held on July 22

MUMBAI

Accommodation Times to conduct a knowledge seminar on ‘Society Redevelopment Under New DP 2034’ on July 22, 2018, at All India Institute of Local Self Govt, Andheri (W).

Accommodation Times XXIV (2018) Knowledge Series presents an insightful seminar or various subject related to Real Estate.

Overview of the seminar:

Society Redevelopment had been stopped for many reasons. Few of them were new Development Plan 2034 of Mumbai, Debris issues under Supreme Court injunction and new trends in Real Estate where builders were not finding redevelopment projects viable. The lecture will give you all the answers to your questions on DP 2034, FSI calculations, Self Redevelopment options and other related issues.

The lecture will be conducted by Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, LLB, PhD (RERA Expert) and after the conclusion of the event, the audience can pour their questions.

