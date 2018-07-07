South Mumbai: A home for everyone

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country is also the most happening city and a sought-after destination to make a livelihood as well as make a home. Several locations of Mumbai are preferred by people for settling in, but the most preferred one remains South Mumbai.

South Mumbai has been there for times immemorial, even before the British changed the name of the city into Bombay. South Mumbai has a timeless beauty, a charm to it with archaic buildings, beautiful architecture and a special feel to it. The suburbs of Mumbai started growing only after South Mumbai became over saturated and expensive to afford a home.

Why South Mumbai?

But why is South Mumbai so preferred? Well, several reasons contribute to the popularity of South Mumbai as a residential place. Here are a few:

The old world feels: South Mumbai is dotted with buildings built in the British era or even before. The houses here are spacious, posh and quiet. Everything that one needs to live a comfortable life, even a luxurious one, is around. The streets are wider than the suburbs and definitely better maintained. Another good thing is that auto rickshaws are not permitted in South Mumbai which makes manoeuvring the roads much easier. Isn’t that a good news?

Availability of civic amenities: South Mumbai has one of the best hospitals, schools, and colleges of the country. Among hospitals, Breach Candy, Jaslok, Wockhardt hospital deserves special mention. The most renowned education institutions include Don Bosco International School, Poddar College, St. Xavier’s College and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Well developed infrastructure: The connectivity of South Mumbai is the best in the whole city. The Sea Link connects the locality with Western suburbs while the Eastern Freeway connects it to Chembur and Vashi. South Mumbai hosts business districts of Parel and Worli. The excellent road and rail infrastructure aids connectivity to other business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Vashi and Lower Parel as well.

Work hard party harder: South Mumbai hosts some of the corporate head-offices of some of the biggest companies of the country. Therefore it provides lots of employment opportunity to choose from. South Mumbai also hosts some of the largest restaurants and nightclubs of the country. It is literally a foodies paradise with access to almost every type of cuisine one can think of. Plenty of home delivery option is available to aid a comfortable living. If you like to party hard, South Mumbai is the place to be. The nightclubs of South Mumbai attract party animals from all over India. Several malls are located close by for a good retail therapy where one can catch their favourite movies also.

Where in South Mumbai?

With regards to living anywhere, the obvious question that comes to someone’s mind is where to stay. Finding a place of choice, especially in a place like South Mumbai where every locality is more attractive than the other, is difficult.

We have listed don 5 localities that we like and we would definitely like to recommend:

Malabar Hills: This hillock is the highest point of South Mumbai and definitely the most popular place to live in. While it is true that it is an expensive place to live in, it hosts some of the biggest corporate and film personalities of the country.

Malabar hills have an average floor area rate of Rs. 40761 to Rs. 94595 per sq.ft with the mean rate being Rs. 87913 per sq.ft. Although Malabar hills have one of the most expensive property rates in India, it will be a mistake to think that the people who live here are snobs. Malabar hills are dotted with roadside food stalls where the rich and famous do not mind rubbing their shoulders with the poor while grabbing a bite of their favourite chaat.

Pedar Road: An integral part of the socio-cultural scene of Mumbai, Pedar Road has some of the most expensive homes. Its closeness makes it a living place of choice for many. From Lata Mangeshkar’s residence to the Ambani owned infamous Antilla, Pedar Road hosts a lot of who’s who. If your house is on the higher floors, you can get a good view of the sea as well as the skyline from here. The average floor space rate of Pedar Road varies between Rs. 1852 to Rs. 1,04,762 per sq.ft. where the mean price is Rs. 77,209 per sq.ft.

Colaba: For a tourist, Colaba is not an unknown place. However, it is also a preferred residential location. Dotted with historic buildings, restaurants, cafes and various tourist spots, Colaba has the perfect balance of old English charm and the modern world feel. Most part of Colaba is occupied by military cantonment including the enormous Navy Nagar built on reclaimed land. The average property rate in Colaba ranges from Rs. 26,667 to Rs. 77,778 per sq.ft. with the mean price being Rs. 66,317 per sq.ft.

Worli: Since 1770’s, Worli has been one of the busiest office areas. Located right next to the entry point of the Rajiv Gandhi Sealink, it has properties of several big corporate houses such as TATA, Deloitte, Novartis, Yes Bank, GSK Pharma and CEAT. The famous Worli Seaface provides a great opportunity to catch some fresh air during a morning walk or while returning home after a busy workday. Worli has properties in several ranges with the average floor price varying between Rs. 1712 to Rs. 94,340 per sq.ft. with the average price being Rs.73,634 per sq.ft.

Cuff Parade: Located right at the southern tip of Mumbai, right next to the Navy Nagar and the shopping streets of Colaba is this seaside neighbourhood. The location speaks for its high real estate prices which range from Rs. 18,790 to Rs. 1,04,348 per sq.ft. of floor space with a mean rate of Rs. 92,157 per sq. Ft. It hosts the Mumbai World Trade Centre and Maker Towers and the iconic Taj President Hotel.

Living in South Mumbai is an experience in itself. And this can only be told by people who have lived here. It’s an amazing feeling to wake up to the smell of fresh sea breeze and drive down spacious roads to work every day. It feels good and you should definitely try it.