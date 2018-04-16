State Govt approves Slum-In-Situ Rehabilitation Policy

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Government has approved the Slum-In-Situ Rehabilitation Policy under Housing for All-2018 so as to provide housing facility to the slum dwellers without relocating them to other areas.

Under the Policy, a total of Rs 1.67 lakh per dwelling unit will be provided to the developer for construction of houses for the slum dwellers. The Central Government will provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh per dwelling unit and the State Government will provide assistance of Rs 67,000 per dwelling unit. The carpet area prescription of 30 square metre will be substituted with 50 square metre.

The slums which are spread horizontally on the government land will be accumulated partially by means of group housing or flats and the area left after providing housing accommodation to the slum dwellers will be given as free sale component to cross-subsidise the developers. Therefore, apart from providing houses to the dwellers, the land left thereafter can be used for other purposes thus checking encroachment.

The allotment of units shall be done under the supervision of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation in case of Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner in case of Municipal Council and Committee.

In case of Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Faridabad, the beneficiaries will have to pay Rs one lakh per dwelling unit or flat in 24 monthly instalments. This amount will be Rs 75,000 per dwelling unit in case of Municipal Corporation other than Gurugram and Faridabad. Similarly, Rs 50000 and Rs 25000 per dwelling unit will have to be paid by the beneficiaries in case of all the Municipal Council and Municipal Committee respectively.

The lock-in period of allotted flat or dwelling unit under the scheme will be for 10 years. The policy was approved by the State Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal here last evening.