State govt has constituted GMDA as Regional Transport Authority

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Government has constituted Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) as Regional Transport Authority within its jurisdiction.

According to official spokesperson, the Authority will exercise the powers and discharge the duties to specify the routes and areas for the grant of state carriage permits, issue or grant of state carriage permits, deciding and issuance of timetable, working hours of the crew and parking places with respect to the city bus services operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited

He further said a notification has been issued in this regard by the Transport Department.

The metropolitan area of Gurugram has grown rapidly over the past three decades. Few cities in India have grown at this pace. Gurugram represents the brand of a new emerging India with all its aspirations and dreams. It has become an economic and development powerhouse providing the nucleus for progress in all fields.

Gurugram is a city in the Indian state of Haryana and is located near the National Capital Region of India. It is 32 kilometres southwest of New Delhi and 268 kilometres southwest of Chandigarh, the state capital. As of 2011, Gurugram had a population of 15,14,432. Witnessing rapid urbanization, Gurugram has become a leading Financial and Industrial hub with the third highest per capita income in India.