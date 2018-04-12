State ranks top in ease of doing business

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana tops the ranking in ease of doing business in the country by achieving the benchmark of 100 percent implementation of reforms.

While stating this here today, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister, Mr Vipul Goel said that the State has been ranked as first in the country, in the ease of doing business ranking of States by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India (GoI). The State has achieved the benchmark of 100 percent implementation of reforms and scored top rank in implementation.

The Industries and Commerce Minister said that Haryana had taken numerous visionary and pro-active steps to improve doing business in the State, in past over three years.

He said, “This is consecutively the third year where DIPP is assessing the comparative statement based on the implementation of various reform measures and investor feedback. The final ranking would be released in next five weeks, after evaluating the feedback from investors. We are fully committed to achieving the top rank in the final evaluation.”

He said that Haryana State had implemented all the 369 reform points of Business Reform Action Point -2017 recommended by GoI. Under the ease of doing business framework, the state government has laid major emphasis on simplification and rationalization of the existing rules and introduction of information technology to make governance more efficient and effective.

He said that the key reforms included online single window solution for all business clearances, more than 70 clearances of 14 different departments are granted under one roof in a time-bound manner, all business clearances in maximum 45 days, further “Deemed Clearance” is provided after the completion of 45 days from the date of online application on investharyana portal.