State to allot land to widows if family income less than Rs 50,000

By Accommodation Times Bureau

HIMACHAL PRADESH:

The state government has decided that a widow whose husband was landless would be considered eligible for allotment of 3/2 biswa land in rural and urban areas if her family income is less than Rs 50,000 without paying any consideration to their right on the parental property. If we converter 3 biswa into square feet it comes to around 4050 Square feet.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Manisha Nanda said that, “The matter had been brought to the notice of the state government that widows whose deceased husbands fall in the definition of ‘landless’ as per policy guidelines for allotment of 3/2 biswa land and family income were also less than Rs 50,000 were not being considered eligible for allotment on the consideration that such widows have shared in the parental landed property.”