State to grant Consent to Establish to construction projects

By Accommodation Times Bureau

In another attempt to facilitate the faster processing of various clearances for building construction projects, the Haryana Government has decided to grant the Consent to Establish (CTE) to construction projects, which require Environmental Clearances (EC) from the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), at the time of grant of EC itself in one go.

This was informed by Environment Minister, Vipul Goel during a roundtable meeting of construction and real estate companies. He said that this step would be implemented once the State Government nominates an official of the Board to SEAC of SEIAA, with the delegated powers to decide the CTE cases, who will grant the CTE to the project along with the EC, once EC is granted by SEIAA. The Board and Environment Department have been advised to immediately initiate steps for implementing the above decision, he added.

Goel said that on receiving a demand from the construction project proponents for grant of EC to projects, based on ‘conceptual plans’ without insisting on other related approvals, the Environment Department has requested SEIAA to consider the representation, following the instructions of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

While claiming that a lot of industry-friendly efforts have been started by the Environment Department under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, Mr. Goel said that besides the above proposal, the Department would also emphasize on production of study reports by the project proponents based on the Standard Terms of References (approved by Government of India for identified projects, including building construction/Township area development projects), which will permit the project proponents to conduct these studies well in advance before the submission of online applications. “This process will further ensure that no undue delay and harassment arise for the building construction projects”, he added.