Supreme Court slams govt over unauthorised construction

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government and other authorities to justify its stand helping laws protecting unauthorized constructions and also banged the Central government and others over their incapability to end unauthorized construction in Delhi.

“Complete breakdown of law and order in the city,” said Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Madan Lokur over the protest against the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi.

Additional Solicitor General (AS) A.N.S Nadkarni appeared for the Central government whereas the bench told the ASG that, “You cannot go on destroying Delhi. There has to be some reason.”

“Tell us that there will be no ‘dharnas’ in Delhi. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Delhi,” it said.

The central government had made a statement that after 1st January 2006 any unauthorized construction will be sealed, although many colonies have come up after over the years. “You do not implement your law and when we say do it, then there are strikes and all,” the court said.

The court asked why the government kept increasing the exemption to illegal construction in Delhi.

The Additional Solicitor General told the bench that there were around 1,400 unauthorized colonies, housing around 6 lakh families and also said there were lakhs of immigrants in Delhi which generates the gap between demand and supply.

There was no official data of such unauthorized structures, peoples residing and such colonies, the bench said.

“From 2006 to 2018, you are still in the process? You do not have any data? You had told the Parliament in 2006 that you will take some time to give data and 12 years after that, you are telling is that you do not have the data,” court said, when Nadkarni said the process of data collection was going on.

The union cabinet in December 2017 had sanctioned the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017.