Taj Hotel: TATA Sons plans for 15 projects worth Rs 550 Cr in Punjab

by Staff Reporter -

By Rohit Sharma

CHANDIGARH

Tata Sons are planning to expand its hotel business in Punjab by adding 10-15 projects worth Rs 550 crores. The chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran informed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh this at a meeting on Tuesday.

The chairman informed the CM that, “The company has identified 10-15 projects for expanding its business in the state… the preliminary cost of the project is estimated at Rs 550 crores, with a maintenance period of 10 years”

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, asked Tata Sons to come out with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its proposed project on the rejuvenation of Chhoti Nadi and Badi Nadi River Bodies in Patiala. He handed over to the company chairman a formal letter of the mandate for the same.





