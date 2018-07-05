TATA Projects bags Rs 3,057 Cr Bharat Net Project

The project will connect 5,987 Gram Panchayats in 27 Districts of Chhattisgarh through High-Speed Broadband

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHHATTISGARH

TATA Projects Limited, today announced that its ‘Smart Cities Business Unit‘ has been awarded Bharat Net project in Chhattisgarh of Rs 3,057 Crore.

Conceived under the Digital India initiative of Government of India, this project will link 85 Blocks and 5,987 Gram Panchayats across the 27 districts in the state by providing broadband and mobile phone connectivity.

According to the official release, “Chhattisgarh has India’s lowest mobile network penetration at 29% whereas the national average is 72%. About 2.6 Crore people of the state will directly benefit with this infrastructure development.”

TATA Projects will lay 48 core Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Network across the state covering 32,466 KMs. After which, high-speed broadband between 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps will be provided free of cost through Wi-Fi spots at each Gram Panchayat which will enable people to leverage the benefits of the Internet in their day-to-day life.

The implementation period for the project is 12 months from starting work.

Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director – TATA Projects Limited said, “Once the project is completed it will help in strengthening the state’s economy and enable local people to lead their lives with much ease.”

CHiPS (Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society) shall be the primary body for the implementation of this Chhattisgarh Bharat Net Phase II Project, it said.