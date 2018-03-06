Telangana Govt to study Maha, Karnataka models for RERA Act implementation

By Accommodation Times Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has issued the order stating that, to study the procedure being followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra for execution of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act it has constituted an expert committee for it.

An official release on Monday said, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration has issued orders in this regard.

The committee will comprise Chief City Planner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) S Devender Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Director (Planning) S Balakrishna, and Director of Town and Country Planning K Vidyadhar, the release said.

The above panel will study the administrative setup and procedural aspects being followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra RERA.

The Principal Secretary with its official held several meeting to examine the status of the execution of RERA Act in the state. However, he felt that three-member expert committee of officials should visit these two states and study procedure.