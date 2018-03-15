The Architect of the Year award goes to Suresh Babu

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The architect of the Year award was conferred to Architect, Suresh Babu received the award from Mr. Hiranjan Hiranandani, Mr. Ajay Desai and Mr. Hiten Parekh, Director of Spark Group.

Mr Suresh Babu is the Founder and Principal of Suresh Babu and Partners. He started his career as an associates Architect for Hafeez Contractor in 1992, later on, started in own firm in 2007. His association with world leaders in architect like Foster + Partners, HOK, Micheal Graves gave him international perspective in his thinking. Several awards have come his way like President Scout Award from President of India, National Design Awards, etc.