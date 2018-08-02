Tiger Shroff purchases apartment at Rustomjee Paramount Khar (W)

A new trend amongst the celebrities seems to invest a hefty amount in their luxurious apartments. The Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has purchased an apartment in Rustomjee Paramount Khar (W).

Tiger has apparently been on the search for an apartment and was very pleased to find one that has the perfect location, amazing amenities and excellent gentry here at Rustomjee Paramount, release stated.

According to the source, it is said that Tiger has purchased 3 flats for his parents which have an estimated value of around 30 crores.

Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, “We at Rustomjee are pleased to welcome Tiger Shroff to our esteemed gentry of residents at Rustomjee Paramount. We are sure Tiger will enjoy calling Rustomjee Paramount his home.”

 





