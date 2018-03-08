TNRERA to charge Rs 1,000 to promoters, agents for name transfer

By Rohit

TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) on Tuesday in its vide circular said that promoter or agent applies for name transfer in the certificate issued by the regulator will be chargeable.

Chairperson of TNRERA said in a circular, “In case, the Promoter or Agent applies for Name transfer in the Certificate issued by the TNRERA, Rs.1,000/- by way of DD (NEFT / RTGS) has to be remitted along with the proof of name change and the original certificate issued by the TNRERA.”

As per data available of regulator website, from 2017 to 2018 till date, 383 projects are registered with TNRERA and whereas, 229 real estate agents have registered with the state regulator.

When tried to contact, the authority was not available on the desk to clarify the circular.

The Government of India has notified the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. This Act provides for establishing Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Appellate Tribunal for monitoring and adjudicating disputes relating to real estate projects and also to frame Rules under this Act.

The Tamil Nadu Government in G.O.Ms.No.112, Housing & Urban Development Department, and dated 22.06.2017 has approved the Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 to carry out the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016.