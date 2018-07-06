Unclaimed houses price to be reduced as per manufactured year

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department Pawan Kumar Goyal ordered the officials of the Housing Board to reduce the cost of uninterrupted housing.

Goyal told the Mandal officials in the main town planner auditorium on Thursday that the unorganized housing should be allocated to the needy people and their prices should also be reduced according to the manufactured year.

They instructed to give a report to this effect by July 31. He also instructed the Land Bank of the Housing Board to update it as it should be done online. He also instructed the applicants to settle the pending registration of the Housing Board by giving the option of available accommodation and disposal.