Under PMAY – U over 2 lac houses have approved in North-Eastern States: Puri

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs has informed that construction of more than 2.3 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the Urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas yojana (PMAY-Urban) in the North-Eastern States during the last 4 years. About 1.16 lakh houses have already been grounded for construction.

Almost 100% of house demand in Tripura has been sanctioned. While reviewing the progress of Urban Missions in the North-Eastern States here today, he informed that this approval needs to be seen in the context of 26,041 houses which were sanctioned during ten years between 2004-14 under JNNURM and Rajiv Awas Yojana. Out of the houses sanctioned during 2004-14, only 21,159 houses were constructed and the remaining 4892 houses are under construction.

Central Assistance amounting to Rs 3570 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 1520 crore released during the last 4 years as against Rs 683 crore sanctioned and Rs 586 crore released during 2004-2014, he added. Under PMAY(Urban), the government provides an assistance in the range of Rs 1.00 lakh to Rs 2.67 lakh to each beneficiary under different verticals. Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Senior officials from all the North-Eastern states besides Mission Directors in the Ministry participated in the 2-day review of the missions.

The review exercise was undertaken in several sessions spreading over 2 days and covered Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart City Mission, all launched on June 25, 2015

During the SMart City Mission review, it was noted that 10 Smart Cities in North East have been selected in various rounds of City Challenge so far. Itanagar and Shillong have been added in Round 4 during this year. Rs 1024 Crore worth of Central assistance has been released to the North Eastern States under Smart Cities Mission so far. Presently, projectsworth Rs 443 crore are under implementation. Namchi(Sikkim) has made tremendous progress

RERA Rules under RERA have been notified by Assam and Tripura. Assam, Tripura Mizoram and Sikkim have established the interim Real Estate Regulatory Authorities. Interim Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has been established in Tripura only