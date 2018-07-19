Unfinished PMAY houses be completed by July 31

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUCKNOW

The UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Rural Development, Mahendra Singh, directed Chief Development Officers to complete unfinished houses constructed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Rural) by July 31 next.

He also directed the officers to complete the remaining works of Indira and Lohia houses and said that the Field Officers must regularly visit rural areas.

The Minister was reviewing the progress of house construction work under the PMAY-Rural through video conferencing at Yojna Bhawan here today. He said that PMAY houses would be considered complete when their toilets have been finished and the beneficiary paid wages of 90 days. He directed the officers to ensure the quality and timeline of the works

Expressing his displeasure over the indifferent attitude of the officers towards wall writing and hoarding in rural areas, he directed CDOs to ensure work of wall writing and hoardings in their districts on a priority basis.