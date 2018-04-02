UP govt builds over 7 lac housing units under PMAY-G, Tops the list

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUCKNOW

A minister said today that, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Uttar Pradesh has constructed over 7,70,000 housing units till March 31.

Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh told that the housing units are been completed in a record span of nine months and it was meant for the rural poor.

“With the efforts of state government UP has occupied the top slot in the national table, earlier it was languishing at the bottom. The units which were built in nine months, the state government’s effort will be to construct the housing units in six months. UP is followed by Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” the minister said.

He further added, “PMAY-G was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Agra on November 20, 2016. The construction targets of 2016-17 and 2017-18 were completed in one year 2017-2018. The construction rate of national average is 34 percent and UP stands at 85 percent.”

The minister also said about various schemes such as Anganwadi centres for rural jobs schemes MNREGS, Mukkhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana, etc.

He also said that UP has secured the first position in the country by completing over 7, 70,000 house units for rural poor in nine months.

Rural housing programme, as an independent programme, started with Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) in January 1996. Although IAY addressed the housing needs in the rural areas, certain gaps were identified during the concurrent evaluations and the performance Audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in 2014. These gaps, i.e. nonassessment of housing The shortage, lack of transparency in the selection of beneficiaries, low the quality of the house and lack of technical supervision, lack convergence, loans not availed by beneficiaries and weak the mechanism for monitoring was limiting the impact and outcomes of the programme.

To address these gaps in the rural housing program and in view of Government’s commitment to providing “Housing for All’’ by the scheme 2022, the of has IAY has been re-structured into Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana –Gramin (PMAY-G) w.e.f. 1st April 2016.