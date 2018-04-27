UP govt constructs over 7.90 lakh dwelling units under PMAY-Rural

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUCKNOW

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Rural (PMAY-R) for providing a house to the homeless and poor families living in dilapidated and kutcha houses in rural areas, construction of 7.71 lakh houses, 85 percent of the revised target, has been completed in the state till March 31 last. This achievement has enabled Uttar Pradesh to secure the first place among other states of India.

According to the Rural Development Department, such families, which are homeless or living in kutcha houses and fulfil the eligibility and norms criteria prescribed under the scheme, are eligible. The cost of a dwelling unit is Rs. 1.20 lakh in general areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in Naxal affected districts. The house is constructed in an area of 25 square metres including the area of the kitchen. A toilet is also constructed in the house. Under the drive to complete the targets of the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 during 2017-18, hundred percent houses have been sanctioned against the target of 8.85 lakh.

Most of the houses have been completed in 08-09 months. Houses in such a large number and in such a short duration have not been completed before neither in Uttar Pradesh nor perhaps in any other state of the country. At present, 7.98 lakh houses have been completed by spending a whopping amount of Rs. 10,000 crore. The amount was directly transferred to a bank account of the beneficiaries through DBT.

To ensure complete transparency in the implementation of the scheme, the list of beneficiaries has been displayed on walls at gram panchayat level. Also, the mobile numbers of the concerning chief development officer (CDO), project director and block development officer have also been displayed so that the complaints, if any, can be registered.