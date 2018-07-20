UP RERA creates 38 posts for smooth work

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUCKNOW

The State Government has created total 38 posts of different categories in the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) for executing its works smoothly.

Out of the created posts, the post of Secretary will be filled through IAS cadre, while the post of Chief Accounts Officer/ Finance Controller will be of UP Finance and Accounts cadre. Other posts, except the Class-04 posts, will be filled on a contractual basis or through deputation.

The posts of class-04 employees will be filled through outsourcing.

According to the order issued in this regard by the Housing and Urban Planning Department, one post each has been created for Secretary, Accounts Officer/ Finance Controller, Technical Advisor, Legal Advisor, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Town Planner, Assistant Director (IT)/ System Analyst, Administrative Officer, Legal Assistant, Programmer and Junior Engineer.

Also, 03 posts each have been created for Stenographer Grade-01 and Stenographer Grade-02, 05 posts of Computer Operator, 02 posts of Accountant and 10 posts of Class-04 employees.