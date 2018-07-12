UP to construct residential units in Mathura, Agra Jail

By Accommodation Times Bureau

AGRA

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs. 340.03 lakh for constructing residential units in Mathura, Agra and Siddharthnagar District Jails.

According to the order issued in this regard by the Jail Administration and Reforms Department, Rs 100.60 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing 12 residential units of Type-02 in Mathura District Jail, Rs 193.75 lakh for 12 residential units of Type-02 in Agra District Jail, amounting to a total cost of Rs 294.35 lakh has been released.

Apart from this, an amount of Rs 45.68 lakh has sanctioned for constructing a residential unit of Type-04 in Siddharthnagar District Jail.