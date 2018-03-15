Upcoming Developer of the Year: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Upcoming Developer of the Year award has won by Shrivatsa Pradeep Vakil, Partner, Platinum Corp. The award was presented by Mr. Hiranjan Hiranandani and Mr. Amit Wadhwani to Mr. Shrivatsa Pradeep Vakil.

The Platinum Corp. has developed several projects, Platinum Tower at Upper Juhu one of the finest projects is been uniquely designed keeping in mind functionality and affordability.

The Platinum Tower provides several amenities to the customers.