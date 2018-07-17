Urban Dept directs JDA to complete work in time frame, keep common man in top list

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Keeping common man in the top priority, Pawan Kumar Goyal, ACS, Urban Development Department on Tuesday said the purpose of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is to make the all-round development of Jaipur a future plan and provide all basic facilities with easy and cheap accommodation to the common man.

In a review meeting of changes in land transformation, lease distribution, land-use change, encroachment, CMIS, assembly questions, important projects, Chief Minister Jana Awas Yojana -2015 in the city, he directed the authority officers to complete the work of the common man in a time bound manner with the highest priority.

Our objective is to provide maximum relief to the problems of common people as well as to solve the problems of the people, with the timely implementation of development plans.

He reviewed various projects and said that “The work of the projects should be completed on time as there is no completion at the time where the cost of the project increases on one hand and many other problems arise.”

He further added, “Chief Controller Initiative to not only complain on the encroachments for planned development of the city but also to act on the motivation.”

For this, the Deputy Commissioner and Enforcement Officer will conduct a collective inspection of the Zone once a week.

He said that a copy of the approved map under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme-2011 should also be sent in the ray so that the registration of the scheme could be done. In the meeting, JDC Vaibhav Galleria informed that under the Chief Minister’s scheme, the survey for the progress of the work of maps will be done so that the needy can get the benefit of their time.