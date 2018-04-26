Victim can register complaint against Home Building Co-operative Societies through e-mail, telephone

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Grievance Redressal Cell has been constituted in the Mini Secretariat, Jaipur Office of Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Jaipur (City) for quick and solid disposal of complaints received in connection with housing construction co-operative societies.

Now, any victim can enter the said cell personally, by registering his complaint through e-mail or telephone. This information was given by the Chief Secretary, Abhay Kumar, Secretary, Cooperation on Monday.

Kumar informed that the complainant will have to attach authentic documents to the complaint. This will prevent fraudulent complaints and accelerated action will be possible on the complaint of the actual complainant. He said that the complaint will be allocated to the complainant by the complaint cell so that he can take a follow up on his complaint.

Deputy Registrar, Jaipur (City) Murar Singh Jadawat said that Meetu Yadav, Inspector (Executive) has been made the in-charge cell in the office. Now the complainant can file his complaint by telephone at the office or by telephone or e-mail.

The Chief Secretary said that this effort has been made to establish transparency in the functioning of housing construction cooperatives and to prevent fraud against them in the name of co-operatives. He said that this will prevent the functioning of the housing construction cooperative societies.