VMC seals over 520 properties to recover tax

By Accommodation Times Bureau

VADODARA

On Thursday the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) sealed over 520 properties to recover pending dues. The authority is seeking at ever possibilities to recover the tax by March 31.

The authority had informed the taxpayers by announcing that it will be sealing properties. The civic body has now started sealing properties of those whose pending tax is above 10,000 and whereas previously it was sealing the properties of amount more than 50,000.

This sealing drive had to recover over Rs 1 crore as dues. The authority recovered Rs 4.73 lakh from the biggest property tax defaulter, a hukka joint in the Sayajigunj area who owned to the civic body.

The target of VMC towards tax collection is Rs 431.18 crore and whereas it has collected tax of Rs 411.76 crore so far.

The recovery includes Rs 84.19 lakh towards property tax, Rs Rs 19.39lakh towards professional tax, Rs 6.5lakh towards vehicle tax and Rs 4.64lakh towards water charges.

The Thursday’s drive was conducted in administrative ward 6 and on Friday the officials would conduct drive in ward 10 and 11, officials said.

The recovery is made for the further development of the city and to create an infrastructure in the city.