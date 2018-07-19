We are only interested in ensuring no loss of life takes place: HC on Esplanade building

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Mumbai Heritage Conversation Committee (MHCC) to prosecute as a party for repairing Esplanade building.

An Esplanade building is on the top in the list of dangerous buildings issued by MHADA.

MHADA had served eviction notices to all the occupants in the building in 2015.

For years the building is in extreme danger condition and repairing was required and several lawyers, small shops are located.

The advocate from MHADA appeared and informed the court that over 200 tenants and 15 families were still occupying the building and were the co-owners of it, the bench of Anuja Prabhudesai and Ranjit More was hearing it.

The advocate Ashok Sarogi told the court that on their own risk they would continue occupying the building and secured a stay from HC.

The construction material for the redevelopment of building used to be original work which was in the 1860s, MHCC was insisting, said owners of the building to the bench.

The bench said, “We are only interested in ensuring no loss of life takes place.”