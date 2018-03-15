Young Architect of the Year award goes to Sana Shaikh

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The Young Architect of the Year award has won by Arch. Mrs, Sana Moinuddin Shaikh. She is the Principal Architect and Managing partner of Dadamiya Group. Miss Shalini, Mr Darasingh Khurana Mr India and Shri. Hiranandani presented the award to Arch. Sana Shaikh.

She works straightforward word attitude, both personally and professionally, she makes sure that is personally involved in most of the interaction, facilitating prompt decisions and reducing turnaround time.